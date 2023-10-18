5,500 Shares in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,502. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock valued at $514,038,308. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

