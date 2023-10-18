Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,809 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $144,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.35.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

PB opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

