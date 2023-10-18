Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.