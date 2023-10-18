Dakota Wealth Management Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $189.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average of $193.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

