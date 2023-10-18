Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.