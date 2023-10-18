Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

