Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

