Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 332.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $309.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.87 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.