Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

