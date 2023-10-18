Essex LLC Acquires New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.