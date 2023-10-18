Essex LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Essex LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $475.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $302.94 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

