Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Target stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

