Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

