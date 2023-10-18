Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $833.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock worth $12,246,219. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

