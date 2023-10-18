Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.