AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $449.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

