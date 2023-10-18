Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 803 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after buying an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Read Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.