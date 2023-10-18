Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 114,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,292. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 38.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,444 shares of company stock worth $449,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

