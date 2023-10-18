Voce Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Voce Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,357 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises about 17.0% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Voce Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Evolent Health worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,216. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $469.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

