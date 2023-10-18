Voce Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Voce Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the quarter. DocGo accounts for about 5.4% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,334 shares of company stock worth $745,354 in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocGo Trading Down 0.7 %

DCGO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,811. The stock has a market cap of $628.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

