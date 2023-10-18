Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.67

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 21455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.