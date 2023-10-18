Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.67

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 21455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
