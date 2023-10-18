iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.87

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.87 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 445972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAGG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

