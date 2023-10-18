iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.31

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 812976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,576 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,119 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after buying an additional 287,360 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

