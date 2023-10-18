Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.26

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 81000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
