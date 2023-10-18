Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,352,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.7 days.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
