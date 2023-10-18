GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,026.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GEAGF remained flat at $37.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

