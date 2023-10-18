Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of Hunting stock remained flat at $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Get Hunting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNTIF shares. Berenberg Bank raised Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hunting from GBX 400 ($4.89) to GBX 405 ($4.95) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.