Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Helios Towers Stock Up 1.8 %

Helios Towers stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Helios Towers has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.56.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

