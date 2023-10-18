Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Holdings Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.10% of Voya Financial worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

