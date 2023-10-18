Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Down 2.2 %

Snap-on stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $201.80 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

