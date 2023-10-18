Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.38. 22,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,948. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -84.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

