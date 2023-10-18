Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 306,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.