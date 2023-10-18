Meritage Portfolio Management Has $8.64 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 265,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 618,744 shares in the company, valued at $16,607,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 618,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,607,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,444,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

