Kokoswap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $80.62 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $80.62 million and $6,213.92 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

