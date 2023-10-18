Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.12

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 14016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.16 and a quick ratio of 19.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $847.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $83,450.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,774.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $83,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,774.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,402,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 313,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after buying an additional 367,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

