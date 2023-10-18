Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.24

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 14011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

