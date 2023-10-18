89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.96

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 74891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

89bio Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 89bio by 2,823.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $33,666,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,117,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

