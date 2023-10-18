REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.10

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 27745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.78.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 677,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

