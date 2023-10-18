TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.38

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 110478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $164.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.