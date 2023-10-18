Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 482,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.44. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

