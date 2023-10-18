Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

