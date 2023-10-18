Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane Renewables
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.