Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 2.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.57. Approximately 194,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,824,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$558.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.22.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.60 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 129.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

