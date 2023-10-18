Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 2.1%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 456,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,674,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WEED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Price Performance
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.