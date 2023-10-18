Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 2.1%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 456,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,674,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Price Performance

About Canopy Growth

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$680.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.14.

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.