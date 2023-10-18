BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Stock Price Up 44.7%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 44.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 94,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 613% from the average session volume of 13,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

BBTV Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.20, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety.

Featured Stories

