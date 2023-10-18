Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.74

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 795099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

KIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a report on Sunday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.71 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 64.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 6.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,620,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Nextdoor by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

