Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.74

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 198678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

