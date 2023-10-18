U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.63

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 758329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 219,350.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

