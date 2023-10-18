Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.13

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 23638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,889 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 598,992 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,490,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 502,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 845,944 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

