Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOVA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 835,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,051. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 538,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after buying an additional 503,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204,757 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.