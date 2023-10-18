U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09, RTT News reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

